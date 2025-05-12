Азербайджан приветствует решение о роспуске РКК и считает это важным шагом на пути к установлению прочного мира и стабильности.

Данная информация приводится в заявлении МИД Азербайджана в соцсети Х.

We welcome the announcement on dissolution of the PKK, a significant step towards lasting peace and stability.

We expect immediate practical steps to be implemented as soon as possible to end the terror menace in the region.

We commend the brotherly Türkiye’s leadership for…

— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 12, 2025