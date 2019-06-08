Стихия обрушилась на запад Франции. В результате сильной бури около 28 тыс. домов остались без электричества.

С последствиями стихии также столкнулись в Париже.

Буре метеорологи дали имя «Мигель». Накануне ее жертвами стали трое спасателей. Они проводили операцию у берегов департамента Вандея и утонули, передает агенство «Росбалт».

France is clearing up after #StormMiguel ripped across the country, leaving at least three dead and thousands of homes without electricity https://t.co/2brHC1TxOL pic.twitter.com/UbIjcM89K2

Rare #Subtropical #StormMiguel has been a formed to over the northwestern France and the U.K. expected to bringing thundery showers, downpours and gusty winds tonight and into Saturday overnight as the storms will move across the North Sea by Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/0B1k8OEUiK

— Joint Cyclone Center (@JointCyclone) June 7, 2019