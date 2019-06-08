Стихия обрушилась на запад Франции. В результате сильной бури около 28 тыс. домов остались без электричества.

С последствиями стихии также столкнулись в Париже.

Буре метеорологи дали имя «Мигель». Накануне ее жертвами стали трое спасателей. Они проводили операцию у берегов департамента Вандея и утонули, передает агенство «Росбалт».

Minval.az