Dubai is currently experiencing continuous heavy rain and flooding in some area. I am at the airport flying out tonight. I saw many stranded passengers due to the delay. Hats off to all the airline and airport front line staff, ground handling staff and all operations who have to stay long hours to face with tough conditions like this. You're the heroes to ensure our flight is safe and journey smooth. I can't give you guys enough credit! 👍👍👍👍👍🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 (Photo taken morning on 11/1 from Twitter News)