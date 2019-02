#UPDATE Liming Ave #WorkingFire crews still hitting hotspots, 6 adults, 1 infant displaced. A woman and her sleeping grandaughter were home when the fire broke out. No injuries. @RedCross Disaster Action Team requested, #PIO on scene, State Bureau of Fire & Arson Invest. en route pic.twitter.com/cUe9IlTWWn

— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) 29 января 2019 г.