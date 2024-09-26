Байрамов и Мирзоян сели за стол переговоров (фото)

В Нью-Йорке при участии госсекретаря США Энтони Блинкена началась закрытая для СМИ встреча министров иностранных дел Азербайджана и Армении Джейхуна Байрамова и Арарата Мирзояна в рамках 79-й сессии Генассамблеи ООН. Об этом сообщает МИД Азербайджана.

Happening now: Next round of Azerbaijan-Armenia negotiations on the agreement on peace and establishment of interstate relations between the two countries has just kicked off in New York, on the sidelines of the high-level week of #UNGA79 with the participation of Foreign… pic.twitter.com/HKFucV9bJ8

