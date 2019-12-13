Тысячи существ, внешний вид которых напоминает пенис, вымыло из-под земли на пляже Дрейкс Бич в штате Калифорния.
Об этом сообщает «Би-би-си».
В действительности «рыба-пенис» является разновидностью червей, живущих под землей. Причиной появления подземных обитателей на поверхности стала недавняя штормовая активность в регионе.
По словам биолога Ивана Парра, черви идеально приспособлены к жизни под землей, чем и объясняется их странный внешний вид.
Ученый также отметил, что данный вид существует уже 300 млн лет, о чем свидетельствуют найденные исследователями окаменелости.
SHOOK 😳 Thousands of these marine worms—called fat innkeeper worms, or “penis fish”—were found on Drake’s Beach last week! These phallic organisms are quite common along the West coast of North America, but they spend their whole lives in U-shaped burrows under the sand, so few beachgoers are aware of their existence. ⛈🌊 A recent storm in Northern California brought strong waves that washed away several feet of sand from the intertidal zone, leaving all these fat innkeeper worms exposed on the surface. 🏖 Next time you go to the beach, just think about the hundreds of 10-inch, pink sausages wiggling around just a few feet under the sand. 🙃 . . Get the full story in our new #AsktheNaturalist with @california_natural_history via link in bio! (📸: Beach photo courtesy David Ford; Worm photo by Kate Montana via iNaturalist)