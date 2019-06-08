Футболист лондонского «Арсенала» Месут Озил сегодня сочетался браком со своей возлюбленной Амине Гюльше.
На свадьбе присутствовали и глава Турецкого государства Эрдоган с супругой.
Интересно, что по этому случаю Озил решил оплатить операции для тысячи нуждающихся детей. Благотворительный фонд игрока BigShoe функционирует уже пять лет, организация финансирует операции для детей из развивающихся стран.
Как пишет «Матч», хавбек также призвал всех гостей, приглашенных на свадьбу, не дарить подарки молодоженам, а вместо этого пожертвовать деньги на благотворительность.
Many fans have asked me, my close relatives and friends about our wishes for tomorrow’s wedding. As a professional footballer I am in a fortunate and privileged position. However, I invite everyone who is willing and able to help to support a very special project close to both of our hearts that we will undertake with @big.shoe11! 🙏🏼 Amine and I will bear the expenses for surgeries of 1000 children in need. I’d be happy if in addition, many more treatments all over the world can be fulfilled. If you would like to help this good cause, please click the link in my bio. I have really taken the team at BigShoe and the passion they treat their young patients with to my heart. BigShoe works alongside German and Swiss Doctors to help children all around the world by providing life changing surgeries. Burns, club feet & clefts are medical conditions that developing countries struggle to treat due to lack of doctors, money and medicine. We have already worked together for surgeries in Brazil (Worldcup 2014), in Africa (2016) and in Russia (2018). Now we want to go the next step and help children worldwide. 🙏🏼❤ #M1Ö @gulseamine