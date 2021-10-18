Посол Израиля поздравил азербайджанцев по случаю Дня восстановления независимости

Посол Израиля Джордж Дик поздравил азербайджанский народ с 18 октября — Днем восстановления независимости.

Дипломат в Twitter выразил уверенность в том, что глубокое партнерство между Израилем и Азербайджаном и дружба между народами будут и впредь развиваться и процветать.

Congratulations #Azerbaijan on the 30th anniversary of the Restoration of Independence 🇦🇿

On behalf of the State of Israel, I am certain that the deep partnership between our countries, and the true friendship between our peoples will grow and flourish even more in the future🇮🇱🇦🇿 pic.twitter.com/8rMoIGkYvr

— George Deek (@GeorgeDeek) October 18, 2021