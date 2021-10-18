Посол Израиля поздравил азербайджанцев по случаю Дня восстановления независимости

18 октября, 17:45, 2021

Посол Израиля Джордж Дик поздравил азербайджанский народ с 18 октября — Днем восстановления независимости.

Дипломат в Twitter выразил уверенность в том, что глубокое партнерство между Израилем и Азербайджаном и дружба между народами будут и впредь развиваться и процветать.