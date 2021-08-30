Ураган Ида в Луизиане теряет силу

30 августа, 23:28

Мощный ураган Ида, бушующий в американском штате Луизиана, стих до первой категории, сообщает «Корреспондент» со ссылкой на CNN в понедельник, 30 августа.

Так, скорость ветров внутри урагана составляет приблизительно 152,8 километров в час со 240 км накануне. Он продолжает двигаться через Луизиану на север.

На юго-востоке Луизианы ураган вызвал штормовые приливы, сильные ветры и наводнения.

Из-за стихийного бедствия погиб как минимум один человек — на него упало дерево.

Президент США Джо Байден одобрил запрос штата объявить из-за урагана режим крупного стихийного бедствия. Таким образом штат получит федеральное финансирование для пострадавших.

﻿

Баку: В Армении с начала 1990-х годов практиковались захват заложников, жестокое обращение и их убийство

30 августа, 22:44

Армения более 25 лет не выполняет свои международные обязательства в связи с судьбой лиц, пропавших без вести.

Об этом говорится в заявлении МИД Азербайджана.

В заявлении отмечается: «Сегодня Международный день жертв насильственных исчезновений (лиц, пропавших без вести). Пропавшие без вести были проблемой, с которой сталкивались в Азербайджане на протяжении примерно 30 лет. 3890 человек (3171 военнослужащий, 719 мирных жителей) из Азербайджана по-прежнему числятся пропавшими без вести в результате армянской агрессии. В Армении с начала 1990-х годов практиковались захват заложников, жестокое обращение с заложниками и их убийство. Несмотря на явный запрет на захват заложников в соответствии с международным гуманитарным правом, 267 мирных жителей Азербайджана (в том числе 29 детей, 98 женщин и 112 пожилых людей) до сих пор не освобождены Арменией. Кроме того, из армянского заточения были освобождены 1102 азербайджанца (в том числе 224 ребенка; 357 женщин; 225 человек пожилого возраста). В результате прошлогодней войны 7 азербайджанских военнослужащих все еще числятся пропавшими без вести».

В МИД сообщили, что этими незаконными действиями Армения серьезно нарушила соответствующие положения Женевских конвенций 1949 года и их первого дополнительного протокола об обращении с военнопленными и гражданскими лицами во время войны.