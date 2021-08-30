Ураган Ида в Луизиане теряет силу

Мощный ураган Ида, бушующий в американском штате Луизиана, стих до первой категории, сообщает «Корреспондент» со ссылкой на CNN в понедельник, 30 августа.
Так, скорость ветров внутри урагана составляет приблизительно 152,8 километров в час со 240 км накануне. Он продолжает двигаться через Луизиану на север.
На юго-востоке Луизианы ураган вызвал штормовые приливы, сильные ветры и наводнения.
Из-за стихийного бедствия погиб как минимум один человек — на него упало дерево.
Президент США Джо Байден одобрил запрос штата объявить из-за урагана режим крупного стихийного бедствия. Таким образом штат получит федеральное финансирование для пострадавших.
