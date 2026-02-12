Вице-президент США Джей Ди Вэнс опубликовал видеоролик о своём визите в Азербайджан и Армению.

«Это именно то, чему президент Соединенных Штатов посвятил свою внешнюю политику… Президент Трамп привержен этому партнерству, и я тоже», — говорится в сообщении к посту.

This week, Vice President Vance made a historic trip to Armenia and Azerbaijan in the name of peace.

“This is the sort of thing the President of the United states has committed our foreign policy to…President Trump is committed to this partnership and so am I.” — VP Vance🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/C3YnUOdIYl

— Vice President JD Vance (@VP) February 11, 2026