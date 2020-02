View this post on Instagram

The first Scuderia Ferrari F1 car ever driven by Michael Schumacher — 1995 Ferrari 412 T2 chassis no. 157. In 1995 Michael Schumacher signed to drive for the greatest Formula One team in history, Scuderia Ferrari. In November 1995 Schumacher was released from Benetton and immediately tested this car at Ferrari’s private test track, Fiorano. Later in November, Schumacher and Ferrari tested this car again in Estoril. Included with the car are copies of the Ferrari testing records, along with many period pictures from both historic tests. . . . . #ferrari #schumacher #f1 #ferrarifriday #v12 #formulaone #grandprix #michaelschumacher #retromobile2020 #girardoandco