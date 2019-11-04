View this post on Instagram

It is with a heavy and broken heart that I share with you the news that our beloved Pumpkin has passed away. Two weeks ago today we had to say goodbye to our beautiful girl. I am so completely ruined that I can barely see what I am typing as there are so many tears pouring down my face. My husband said it perfectly, she is now forever dreaming of avocados, eggs, and sips of my leftover tea. Her passing came as a complete shock to us and we are still trying to come to terms with it. Our house is so much quieter. I keep looking up to the cupboard to see her little face, have called her name to come inside for dinner, and hold back tears when I see Toffee sniffing around for her to come and play. Pumpkin changed my life. And not from her social media presence. This little raccoon literally fell into my life when I was going through a tough time. She gave me purpose and gave me confidence. She helped me get out of a dark hole on more than one occasion. Anyone that has ever had a pet knows the power these little creatures can have on you. For the past five years this little girl was always by my side, through happiness and tears. I like to think she helped prepare me for motherhood. I would always joke that having a raccoon was like having a permanent toddler, I wasn't completely wrong. When I had my daughter and was struggling to breastfeed I would go into my room and cuddle with Toffee and Oreo and just cry. Pumpkin would lick the tears from my face and it would make me laugh and smile. She did this so many times. I will continue to keep this account. The format will change but It is important to me to honour our girl Pumps and use this incredible platform for something good. I know how much you all loved and adored her. She is going to be one missed raccoon. I love you my darling Pumpkin. We miss you so much. xox