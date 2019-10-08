Президент США Дональд Трамп сообщил, что встретится с турецким коллегой Реджепом  Тайипом Эрдоганом 13 ноября в Вашингтоне.

«Многие забывают, что Турция является крупным торговым партнером США. Турция производит стальную обшивку для F-35», — написал американский лидер в Twitter.

Minval.az