Президент США Дональд Трамп сообщил, что встретится с турецким коллегой Реджепом Тайипом Эрдоганом 13 ноября в Вашингтоне.

«Многие забывают, что Турция является крупным торговым партнером США. Турция производит стальную обшивку для F-35», — написал американский лидер в Twitter.

So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet. They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province, and returning, in very…..

