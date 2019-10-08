Президент США Дональд Трамп сообщил, что встретится с турецким коллегой Реджепом Тайипом Эрдоганом 13 ноября в Вашингтоне.
«Многие забывают, что Турция является крупным торговым партнером США. Турция производит стальную обшивку для F-35», — написал американский лидер в Twitter.
So many people conveniently forget that Turkey is a big trading partner of the United States, in fact they make the structural steel frame for our F-35 Fighter Jet. They have also been good to deal with, helping me to save many lives at Idlib Province, and returning, in very…..
…..good health, at my request, Pastor Brunson, who had many years of a long prison term remaining. Also remember, and importantly, that Turkey is an important member in good standing of NATO. He is coming to the U.S. as my guest on November 13th. #ENDENDLESSWARS
