View this post on Instagram

Someone was enjoying the storm surge before tropical storm Barry 👀😯🐊 🎥 Kathryn Justice📍Waveland, Mississippi . . . #mississippi #barry #stormbarry #tropical #tropicalstorm #tropicalstormbarry #neworleans #nola #flood #flooding #stormsurge #storms #stormy #gator #alligator #gulfcoast #gulfcoastlife #hurricane #hurricanes #mississippiriver