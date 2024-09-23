Байрамов провел переговоры с португальским коллегой (фото)

Глава МИД Азербайджана Джейхун Байрамов встретился с министром иностранных дел Португалии Паулу Ранжелом.

Об этом говорится на странице МИД Азербайджана в социальной сети X. Встреча прошла на полях 79-й сессии Генеральной Ассамблеи ООН в Нью-Йорке.

Minister of Foreign Affairs @Bayramov_Jeyhun of the Republic of Azerbaijan had a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs @PauloRangel_pt of the Republic of Portugal on the sidelines of the high-level week of the #UNGA79.

During the meeting, issues of bilateral and… pic.twitter.com/IQSX5ryj1z

