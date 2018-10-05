Нобелевскую премию мира присудили за борьбу с сексуальным насилием, которое используется в качестве оружия в войнах и вооруженных конфликтах.

Лауреатами премии стали иракская правозащитница Надя Мурад и конголезский врач Денис Муквеге.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the Nobel Peace Prize for 2018 to Denis Mukwege and Nadia Murad for their efforts to end the use of sexual violence as a weapon of war and armed conflict. #NobelPrize #NobelPeacePrize pic.twitter.com/LaICSbQXWM

— The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) 5 октября 2018 г.