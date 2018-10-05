Нобелевскую премию мира присудили за борьбу с сексуальным насилием, которое используется в качестве оружия в войнах и вооруженных конфликтах.

Лауреатами премии стали иракская правозащитница Надя Мурад и конголезский врач Денис Муквеге.

Minval.az