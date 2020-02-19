MASSIVE CARPET PYTHON EATS MASSIVE CAT!!!! This morning I was called out to a home in Kin Kin to relocate this massive Carpet python which sadly had eaten the ladies cat. The cat was a very big boy. The snake also is pretty big too but it goes to show that even a massive cat is at risk of being eaten. So keep them inside where it’s safe. Remember everyone the number 1 killer of outdoor cats is cars by a lot. So by keeping them inside you’re keeping them safe. Also you’re saving so much wildlife. The Australian bushfires decimated and is still decimating our wildlife. Feral and domestic cats do an insane amount of damage to our wildlife as well. Our wildlife’s being smashed at the moment. So let’s as responsible pet owners keep our cats inside or in outdoor cat enclosure to not only keep your beloved pets safe, but to also protect and give our wildlife a fighting chance because they really really need it. Imagine if your cat killed a baby koala… you’d never know but that’s what happens when they go out to roam…. you just don’t know what and how much they’re killing. Think about it. Luke 0499 920 290

Gepostet von Snake Catcher Noosa am Montag, 27. Januar 2020