Вертолет врезался в здание в Нью-Йорке, сообщает Associated Press.

Крушение произошло ориентировочно на пересечении 51-ой улицы и Седьмой авеню на Манхэттене.

ABC News сообщает, что вертолет, который врезался в крышу небоскреба на Манхэттене, после этого загорелся.

Уточняется, что причиной столкновения стала жесткая посадка на крыше 54-этажного бизнес-центра.

AP со ссылкой на пожарный департамент города сообщает о гибели как минимум одного человека. На место инцидента выехали спасательные службы, ближайшие улицы оцеплены.

Video of smoke rising from the roof of a building in Manhattan after a helicopter made a hard landing on the roof and caught fire#Manhattan #NewYork pic.twitter.com/5QFgLUKu44 — CNW (@ConflictsW) 10 июня 2019 г.

FDNY made its way to rooftop hit by the helicopter. The building is being evacuated. At least one person has died as the result of the crash. Casualties involved. Rain with low visibility at time of crash. Prayers for them. #developing#helicoptercrash #helicoptercrashnyc pic.twitter.com/xvIpK1gETH — Matrixity (@Matrixity) 10 июня 2019 г.

A helicopter has crashed on top of a building in Midtown Manhattan, the New York City Fire Department tweeted. Follow live updates: https://t.co/Imi382c0gi pic.twitter.com/0Kba7kG1FI — CNN (@CNN) 10 июня 2019 г.

DEVELOPING: helicopter crashed into a building in Midtown Manhattan at 51st and 7th. Here is footage of the helicopter flying erratically before the crash (via @ThingsWendySees) pic.twitter.com/zCowdKvKuL — Cooper Lawrence (@CooperLawrence) 10 июня 2019 г.

