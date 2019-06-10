Вертолет врезался в здание в Нью-Йорке, сообщает Associated Press.

Крушение произошло ориентировочно на пересечении 51-ой улицы и Седьмой авеню на Манхэттене.

ABC News сообщает, что вертолет, который врезался в крышу небоскреба на Манхэттене, после этого загорелся.

Уточняется, что причиной столкновения стала жесткая посадка на крыше 54-этажного бизнес-центра.

AP со ссылкой на пожарный департамент города сообщает о гибели как минимум одного человека. На место инцидента выехали спасательные службы, ближайшие улицы оцеплены.

Minval.az