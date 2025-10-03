По случаю Дня сотрудничества тюркских государств в Стамбуле мост Шехидов 15 Июля и мост Фатиха Султана Мехмета освещены цветом флага Организации тюркских государств (ОТГ).

Об этом пресс-служба ОТГ сообщила в соцсети Х.

🌉 On the occasion of Turkic States Cooperation Day, the 15 July Martyrs Bridge and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge in İstanbul were illuminated in turquoise, reflecting the flag color of the Organization of Turkic States and symbolizing the unity of the Turkic World. ✨ #TurkicWorld… pic.twitter.com/xzox0f1ATs

