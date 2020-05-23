8-летний лабрадор по кличке Мусс получил диплом о присвоении докторской степени по ветеринарной медицине колледжа Virginia Tech в Вирджинии (США).
Moose is so happy to serve the Hokie Nation, sharing smiles, tail wags, and his calming presence. On Friday, he humbly accepted an honorary doctorate from @vamdvetmed. We often say that we will never know Moose’s full impact. He is beloved by so many. The story of his DOG-torate has been making a splash nationally and internationally, and we are thrilled to know that Moose’s story is bringing hope and smiles to people all over the world. Moose leads his junior colleagues, Wagner, Derek, and Carson as the therapy dog team continues to serve at VT. #utprosim . Congratulations, Dr. Moose! See links in bio. @virginia.tech @vtmdvetmed @studentsatvt @cookcounselingcenter @vtrecsports @hokiewellness @hokiesports @servicedogsva @guidingeyes @camilleschrier @the_hokiebird @vtgrowley #hokies @hokiepets @huffpost @goodmorningamerica @hodakotb @todayshow @latenightseth @fallontonight @theellenshow @colbertlateshow
Мусс начал работать в Virginia Tech в 2014 году, и сейчас является одной из четырех собак-терапевтов в консультационном центре. Мусс помогает студентам справиться с беспокойством, тревогой и психологическими травмами.