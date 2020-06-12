Украина получила первый транш от МВФ в размере $2,1 млрд, написал в Twitter председатель Нацбанка Яков Смолий.

«Официально: Украина только что получила $2,1 млрд первого транша от МВФ», — написал Смолий.

Глава Нацбанка добавил, что средства выделил не МВФ, а несколько стран-участниц фонда.

Minval.az