Украина получила первый транш от МВФ в размере $2,1 млрд, написал в Twitter председатель Нацбанка Яков Смолий.

«Официально: Украина только что получила $2,1 млрд первого транша от МВФ», — написал Смолий.

Глава Нацбанка добавил, что средства выделил не МВФ, а несколько стран-участниц фонда.

Officially: Ukraine has just received $2.1bn of the 1st tranche from the #IMF. Funds do not come directly from the IMF, but from the member countries. Since yesterday, the funds were coming in installments in $, €, ¥, £ and yuan (currencies in the SDR). The process is now over pic.twitter.com/pUYViDns1G

