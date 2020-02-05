Супермодель Ирина Шейк и актер Брэдли Купер впервые после расставания появились вместе на вечеринке премии BAFTA в Лондоне. Совместную фотографию опубликовали в сети, сообщает Page Six.
Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram
Anyone who was anyone was in @AnnabelsMayfair on Sunday evening, with movie stars, musicians, moguls and supermodels gathering to toast the worlds of cinema and style at #BritishVogue’s Fashion And Film Party in celebration with @TiffanyandCo. Co-hosted by Editor-In-Chief @Edward_Enninful, alongside actor @CharlizeAfrica, actor and musician @RizAhmed and supermodel and March cover star @IrinaShayk, see inside last night’s soirée at the link in bio. Photographed by @JamesDKelly.