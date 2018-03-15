Абсолютный рекорд на самое быстрое переодевание установили малайзийские маги Эйвери Чин и Сильвия Лим. За 30 секунд иллюзионистка успела переодеться 16 раз.
Это стало новым достижением дуэта, и их результат попал в Книгу рекордов Гиннеса. Кстати, это уже второй рекорд пары.
Most costume change illusions in 30 seconds. How do they do it? Malaysian magicians Avery Chin and Sylvia Lim demonstrated their record-breaking illusion skills this week in Hong Kong at the MassMutual Jr. Space Camp Program event 👗✨👘✨👚 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Congratulations to the dazzling duo who now hold both the 30 second and the one minute record titles. The rules for this title state that after every ‘reveal’ a completely different costume must be worn, and there can be no evidence of the previous outfit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀. Our costume change illusion records have changed hands multiple times over the past two years, between Avery and Sylvia and fellow Malaysian magicians Min Chek Loo and Mark Yong Chuan Aun – aka ‘Vivas Magic’. There’s nothing like a bit of friendly rivalry when it comes to record-breaking — we look forward to seeing the next attempt! _____________________________________________________ #magic #illusion #magician #guinnessworldrecords #officiallyamazing #dresses #dress
Помимо скорости, очень важным здесь является и качество — каждый наряд должен быть уникальным, и не допустимы никакие детали из предыдущего костюма.
Minval.az